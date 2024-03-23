Dozens of Muslim youth gather in Barrie for nationwide campaign

Dozens of Muslim youth gathered in downtown Barrie on Saturday as part of a nationwide campaign.

"We are showing people that Muslims are peaceful and engage in any conversation about peace and god, and that is our goal here,' said Ihtisham Ahmed, Member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

The event, "Messiah Has Come," was organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association and is one of dozens of gatherings being held across Canada to spread the message of peace.

"Our motto is love for all and hatred for none, so people came up to us and thanked us for sending a message of peace," said Ahmed.

During the event, attendees held signs in front of Memorial Square while talking to residents about how to create peace and end Islamaphobia towards Muslims in Canada.

"We expected a bit of push-back, and that is fine; that can happen sometimes when you are sending a message of peace, but we are from the community, and we will fight to keep this community together," said Ahmed.

The event was held as millions of Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan from March 10 to April 9, 2024.