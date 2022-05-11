Don't gather with vulnerable people immediately after COVID-19 recovery, expert says

Fully immunized individuals are mandated to isolate for five days after becoming infected with COVID-19; however, York Region's top doctor says transmission can still occur after that, so be mindful of who you're around immediately after recovery.

Dr. Barry Pakes says to be especially vigilant around vulnerable people, such as seniors and the immunocompromised.

"Making sure you have a mask or keeping your distance from those people for a good 10 days and sometimes, even more, depending on your risk threshold," he says.

Pakes says the emergency rooms are "absolutely overfilled" with individuals with COVID-19.

"But also with very acute and serious illnesses that hadn't presented for many years now, or people had waited, and the hospitals are really seeing that burden," he adds.

Many patients also experience fatigue, a symptom often associated with long-COVID. Pakes says fatigue can take many forms and is not exclusive to COVID-19.

"Sometimes it's pretty mild, and the solution is just to push yourself to get up out of bed and do things, and for others, it can be very debilitating," Pakes says, adding it could require a visit with a primary care provider.

He says having a good sleep schedule is important because "when you're ill, just getting outside and enjoying the sunlight can help with mild symptoms."

OPTIMISM FOR SUMMER

York Region's top doctor says there is reason to be optimistic for the months ahead, despite the current high transmission rate.

Pakes says the recent wastewater data continues to point to a downward trend, which the chief medical officer of health says might lead to a very low transmission level throughout the summer months.

"As the weather gets better, people are more likely to be outside, much less COVID transmission, people just in a better mood, and I think there's a good reason for that," says Pakes.

"We're hoping for the May 24 weekend, and beyond that, they'll be low enough that we'll be able to say that we're in a place that is really optimistic for the summer."

MILD SYMPTOMS

Pakes says a majority of current cases experience relatively mild symptoms.

He says those often include a low fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, fatigue, muscle aches and a cough.

The region's top doctor says anyone who hasn't had COVID-19 yet, is likely to become infected and notes some people have had it twice.

"But they are getting very mild symptoms, and the reason for that is that they are largely vaccinated."

VACCINATION

The demand for COVID-19 immunization has depleted, so Pakes says the health unit is working to catch up on youth and vaccines they may have missed over the last year, including the HPV vaccine.

"Now that we're having a bit of a lull in our vaccine push, we're making those clinics available on certain days in York Region for the Grade 7 students or people who were in Grade 7 over the past two or three years and haven't gotten that vaccine or the other Grade 7 vaccines."

Complete information on vaccinations in York Region is available here.

While he's optimistic for this summer, Pakes says officials are already planning for an anticipated COVID-19 surge in the fall, saying mask mandates may return pending the level of spread.