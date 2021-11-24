Dog 'forcibly taken,' neighbour dragged after break-in in Barrie

BARRIE,ONT. -

Police say two women stole a family dog during a brazen early morning break-in in Barrie.

Officers say the four-year-old German Boxer was "forcibly" taken around 5 a.m. on Tuesday when the two women charged through the front door of the home on Orwell Crescent.

"They pushed the door open, knocked my daughter over," said Mike Dunn. "What I saw was the dog being dragged out across the lawn and put into a car."

Police say a neighbour tried to intervene after hearing the commotion and was dragged by the suspect's vehicle as they took off.

"I hear a scream, and my first reaction is to sprint, like, just sprint to get over there and help," said Steve Pichelli.

"I get over there, and I'm just reaching in and grabbing whatever I can," he described.

Pichelli said he was dragged for roughly 30 metres before he broke free.

He said the vehicle ran over his leg, and he's seeking treatment for his injuries.

Dunn has had the dog, Frazer, for two years and said he just wants him back. "He doesn't go anywhere without me and I don't go anywhere without him."

He claims it was his dog's former owners who stole him.

Officers say they are looking for the two women and a man driving a four-door black Honda civic.

They say someone driving a silver-coloured SUV at the time of the incident may have witnessed the fleeing vehicle and encourages them to come forward to help with the investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them.