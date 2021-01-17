BARRIE, ONT. -- Divers have found the bodies of two snowmobilers who went through the ice on Georgian Bay near Victoria Harbour on Sunday.

Emergency crews, including the OPP helicopter and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, started scouring the area near Sturgeon Bay for the two missing people Sunday evening after reports residents heard screams for help coming from the water near Robins Point Road and Osburne Street.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the search on Sunday turned up nothing but some clothing in the area.

Crews called off the search Sunday night because it got too dark, and there were "treacherous conditions," according to the opp.

Crews resumed looking Monday morning, finding the bodies in the waters of Sturgeon Bay.

Police are not releasing the victim's identities, only saying they were from the Orillia area.

Meanwhile, another snowmobiler died after police say he went through the ice in Penetanguishene Harbour on Sunday.

Police say two boys saw the man go through the ice and ran to the nearest house, where the resident called 911.

Crews found the 40-year-old Midland man about 50 metres from shore in open water off Midland Point and got him out.

Crews, including police, firefighters, and Simcoe County paramedics, attempted lifesaving efforts. The victim was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"In both cases, the snowmobile riders drove into open water. It's not a fact that no ice is safe ice. It's literally the fact there is no ice, folks, for you to drive on," said OPP Const. David Hobson.

Monday marks the start of snowmobile safety week.