Demand for campsites soars as camping season begins

Outdoor enthusiasts geared up for the unofficial start of camping season on Friday, ready for a long weekend full of adventures and memories.

Since the pandemic, camping has become the ultimate outdoor experience, with demand for campsites increasing among seasoned campers and first-timers.

"It's completely 100 per cent booked," said Lindsay Gardner with Barrie KOA Campground.

"We're expecting it to be very busy," noted Bass Lake Provincial Park's Superintendent Scott Thomas. "We're almost full, but there are a few spots left. Victoria Day long weekend is the first weekend of the year where campers all really try to get out into nature and enjoy themselves."

Amanda Cookson is embarking on her first camping experience.

"We are super excited to try and figure it out for the first time, and I don't know, learn the ropes of camping."

"It was so amazing to see so many new people to camping whether that meant buying trailers, starting tent camping, or we also have four different cabin styles here," said Gardner.

"Here at Bass Lake, we have some new soft-sited shelters. Basically, tents with hard roofs over them that people are excited to try out," Thomas said.

One notable change in provincial park camping this year is the implementation of a seven or 14-night stay limit per visit in July and August at popular parks like Algonquin, as opposed to the previous 23-night limit, which is still in place at select locations.

Thomas noted Bass Lake is moving to a 14-night limit this summer, which allows more campers to enjoy the experience.