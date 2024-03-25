Deadly apartment fire in Orillia under investigation

A 67-year-old woman has died after suffering serious injuries when a fire broke out in an apartment in Orillia over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Coldwater Road building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"When we arrived, firefighters and paramedics found a person with serious burn injuries outside of their apartment on the fourth floor. The patient was immediately transported to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital by paramedics," said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Provincial police helped evacuate the building, while five fire trucks with 20 firefighters extinguished the fire.

Coldwater Road is closed between West and Albert streets Monday morning.

Residents of the building have yet to be able to re-enter the apartment building, Ferry said.

North Simcoe Victim Services arrived and assisted the residents in making alternate arrangements at a local hotel Sunday night.

Ferry said an investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will investigate the scene today.