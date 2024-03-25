Deadly apartment fire in Orillia under investigation
A 67-year-old woman has died after suffering serious injuries when a fire broke out in an apartment in Orillia over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the Coldwater Road building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
"When we arrived, firefighters and paramedics found a person with serious burn injuries outside of their apartment on the fourth floor. The patient was immediately transported to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital by paramedics," said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.
Police say she was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. Her identity is not being released at this time.
Provincial police helped evacuate the building, while five fire trucks with 20 firefighters extinguished the fire.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Coldwater Road is closed between West and Albert streets Monday morning.
Residents of the building have yet to be able to re-enter the apartment building, Ferry said.
North Simcoe Victim Services arrived and assisted the residents in making alternate arrangements at a local hotel Sunday night.
Ferry said an investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will investigate the scene today.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic Monday and more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Bell CEO to appear before federal committee over thousands of job cuts
The head of Bell Canada will testify before members of Parliament next month over the company's decision to cut thousands of jobs across Canada.
NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle
NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Youth who had cannabis-induced psychosis support standard dose recommendation
Two young people who were diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis are supporting an expert panel's recommendation that Health Canada establish a standard dose for cannabis, saying it would help nudge people toward safer consumption.
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175M
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's more than US$454 million civil fraud judgment -- if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
Are you choosing not to fly on Boeing 737 planes? We want to hear from you
Amid ongoing safety issues with Boeing 737s, some travellers are opting not to fly on the aircraft. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.
-
Bike coaches being added to trains on Kitchener GO line
Metrolinx is adding more coaches to trains on the Kitchener Line – but not for commuters. The agency is making extra room on GO Trains for bicycles and e-bikes.
-
When the Rangers, Storm and Bulldogs hit the ice in the OHL playoffs
The OHL playoffs kick off later this week in both the Eastern and Western Conference, and we have a rundown of the first matchups of the tournament.
London
-
One person injured, robbery investigation in east London
One person has been taken to hospital with what police describe as "serious injuries," as part of a robbery investigation. Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dundas Street near Arvilla Boulevard.
-
Weapons-related charges laid in Woodstock against Mississauga man
A loaded handgun has been seized as part of an investigation in Woodstock. On Friday, police started the investigation after getting information that a person was in possession of a firearm.
-
Helping hospital staff to be more compassionate and understanding
St. Joseph’s Health Care and London Health Sciences Centre have been using a federal investment to train staff on how to be more compassionate among other things.
Windsor
-
OPP investigating trailer fires at Leisure Lake
Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.
-
'He was worthy of our love': Inquest begins into death of Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction
The inquest has begun into the death of a Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction.
-
Windsor goalie shines representing Mexico at IIFH Championship
A 17-year-old hockey goalie who lives in Windsor is fresh off a historic run representing his home country of Mexico at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Istanbul.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
-
What should be the official bird of Sault Ste. Marie?
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15k
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Staff recommend no pilot project allowing alcohol drinking in some Ottawa parks in 2024
In response to an inquiry from Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard, staff recommend the city of Ottawa not launch a pilot project for alcohol consumption in Ottawa parks this summer, while staff continue with the review of the Parks and Facilities Bylaw.
-
Average of 5 vehicles a day reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service Crime Map shows 463 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1. By comparison, police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
Toronto
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash
A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
-
Global Affairs says two more Canadians have died in Ukraine-Russia war
Global Affairs Canada says two more Canadians have died in the war between Ukraine and Russia, bringing the total number of Canadians killed in that conflict to 11.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Coast Guard removes, dismantles vessel in Nova Scotia
The Canadian Coast Guard has removed, dismantled, and recycled a vessel moored near Marie Joseph, N.S., for seven years.
Winnipeg
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
-
How many Winnipeggers had vehicles towed during snow route parking ban
The snow route parking ban season has come to an end in Winnipeg, and now the city is sharing how many tickets were handed out and how many vehicles were towed.
Calgary
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
-
Ian White reminisces about his connection to Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome
I have to admit I’ve become rather fond of the place.
Edmonton
-
'Big day': Edmonton City Hall reopens to public 2 months after shooting
Edmontonians are able to visit city hall for the first time in two months as of Monday.
-
'I haven't had the easiest journey': Oilers' Zach Hyman reflects on path to 50 goals
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team.
-
Bell CEO to appear before federal committee over thousands of job cuts
The head of Bell Canada will testify before members of Parliament next month over the company's decision to cut thousands of jobs across Canada.
Regina
-
58% of Sask. residents polled agree with province's decision to stop collecting carbon tax
Fifty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan residents who took part in a recent poll feel the province is doing the right thing by refusing to collect carbon tax for natural gas and electric home heating.
-
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
-
RCMP investigation ongoing near Neudorf, Sask. people asked to avoid area
RCMP say an ongoing investigation near the community of Neudorf, Sask. is taking place and people in the area may notice an increased police presence.
Saskatoon
-
More Sask. teens being targeted by sextortion scams, RCMP says
The Saskatchewan RCMP says its investigators have seen a significant rise in reports of financially-motivated online sextortion scams targeting youth between the ages of 13 and 16.
-
Saskatoon city council to approve second phase of controversial freeway project
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
Vancouver
-
Loblaws fined $7,000 after 16-year-old sold wine at Surrey, B.C., store
A major Canadian food retailer was fined thousands of dollars after one of its B.C. grocery stores sold wine to a 16-year-old.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
Canadian renters prioritizing prices over location, survey finds
A survey of renters in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has found approximately half have moved within the last three years – with most reporting they now prioritize price over location.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.