One sure sign that winter is coming to a close is the winding down of the ice fishing season.

Fishing regulations require that all huts be removed from many of the region’s waterways, including Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay, by midnight on Friday, March 15.

The South Simcoe Police Marine Unit was out on the lake today to remind people to be extra cautious.

“We did see some pooling of water on top of the ice. That’s a concern because it can be quite a bit of weight on top of the ice. It can help it deteriorate,” says Const. Ryan Dare.

Police also say they are concerned about the pressure cracks spotted on the lake.

If you have a hut and are unsure if your hut needs to come off the ice, you can visit the MNR website for more information.