BARRIE, ONT. -- Dale Hawerchuk has died following his battle with cancer.

The former Hockey Hall of Famer's passing was announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The 57-year-old's son, Eric Hawerchuk, posted, "After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong."

The longtime Barrie Colts coach was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2019. He left his post behind the Colts' bench after nine years to begin fighting for his life.

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of our head coach and friend, Dale Hawerchuk.



On behalf of the entire Barrie Colts organization and our fans, our condolences and thoughts are with the Hawerchuk family. pic.twitter.com/nmEiGaGxXj — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) August 18, 2020

At the time, Hawerchuk told his fans he was optimistic and determined to beat cancer. "I'm ready to fight it," he said. "I want to live to tell the story."

Hawerchuk celebrated his final round of chemo by ringing the Bell of Hope at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie back in April.

Just three months later, Eric Hawerchuk announced his father's cancer had returned, writing, "We are praying for him, and he will continue to fight hard."

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, our players, our alumni, and our fans will miss Dale Hawerchuk dearly, and we will forever be inspired by his passion for the game, his commitment to his team, and his love for our community. #RememberingDucky #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/Vgj78TsSco — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 18, 2020

Dale Hawerchuk played in the NHL for 16 years, having been selected first overall in the 1981 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He retired from the NHL in 1997 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

He was the Barrie Colts organization's longest-serving coach.