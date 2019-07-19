

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering Hepatitis A vaccinations to anyone who recently ate or drank at a Barrie restaurant.

Officials say a food handler, who has been diagnosed with the virus, may have exposed customers and staff at the State of Main resturant on Cundles Road East during the following dates,

Friday, June 21, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Friday, July 5, 6:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 10, 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hepatitis A immunization clinics are being held at the health unit office at 15 Spurling Dr. in Barrie on the following dates.

Friday, July 19, 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the virus, and symptoms usually develop within four weeks after being exposed. Symptoms can include fever, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, and a general feeling of being unwell.