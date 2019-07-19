Featured
Customers, staff potentially exposed to Hepatitis A at Barrie restaurant
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 4:55PM EDT
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering Hepatitis A vaccinations to anyone who recently ate or drank at a Barrie restaurant.
Officials say a food handler, who has been diagnosed with the virus, may have exposed customers and staff at the State of Main resturant on Cundles Road East during the following dates,
- Friday, June 21, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 27, 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29, 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
- Friday, July 5, 6:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 10, 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 11, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Hepatitis A immunization clinics are being held at the health unit office at 15 Spurling Dr. in Barrie on the following dates.
- Friday, July 19, 4 – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the virus, and symptoms usually develop within four weeks after being exposed. Symptoms can include fever, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, and a general feeling of being unwell.