Cruiser struck while responding to call in Barrie

A police car was travelling east on Georgian Drive with its lights and siren on when a car smashed into it.

One of the three occupants of the car was brought to the nearby hospital with a minor facial injury, and the police officer sustained a minor injury, but no hospitalization was required.

A further police investigation determined the cruiser was forced to travel into the westbound lane of Georgian Drive because the vehicle failed to give way to the police car as it attempted to pass by.

As the cruiser passed, the car suddenly turned into the path of the oncoming police car causing damage to the right front passenger side.

A 24-year-old Barrie man was uncooperative with the investigation and was charged with obstructing the police and impaired driving charges.

He was released with a court date on Aug. 9.