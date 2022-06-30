Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in Barrie

Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in Barrie

Reproductive rights protest Barrie (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Reproductive rights protest Barrie (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver