COVID-19 outbreak declared at rehab unit at Georgian Bay General Hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared in the 1 North Complex Continuing Care and Rehabilitation unit at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH).

In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the hospital has announced the outbreak includes three patients who contracted COVID-19 while receiving care at the hospital.

Enhanced cleaning and other infection prevention and control measures – including increased testing of patients and staff – are in place.

Visitation to the unit is limited to essential caregivers only, and the unit is closed to admissions now.

Universal masking and eye protection is required for anyone entering a unit experiencing an outbreak.