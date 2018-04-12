

CTV Barrie





The trial of two men charged in a home invasion in 2014 is expected to hear from the victim's granddaughter, who is accused of helping orchestrate the whole thing.

Wayne Rayfuse, 82, told a jury he was shocked to learn that his granddaughter helped plan the December 2014 incident.

Two men are accused of forcing him onto his kitchen floor while his home was ransacked and robbed.

Katelyn Nahorney is expected to testify against the two 31-year-old Toronto men who are on trial.

Her involvement came to light after an upstairs tenant reported seeing a woman in the home on the night in question. Rayfuse later identified his granddaughter through police photos.

The trial continues in a Barrie courtroom.