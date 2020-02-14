BARRIE -- As many lovers celebrate Valentine's Day, eight couples in Innisfil marked the occasion by tying the knot for a good cause.

The town invited couples to townhall to get hitched on Friday to Share the Love and help support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's cardiac care program.

The 30-minute ceremonies cost just $270 and all the money raised went straight to RVH.

Vladan and Autumn Pejanovic have been together 16 years and decided today would be their day. "We thought it was the right moment."

The couple admitted the fact that their wedding could benefit someone else made the decision even easier. Plus, they added, "We haven't done anything for Valentine's Day in the past couple of years."

The idea to Share the Love started as a way to honour Cardiac Awareness Day. "This is just a very small way for us to have a little fun with our residents, and at the same time, make a donation to a very serious cause," explained Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The ceremonies held on Friday raised a total of $2,150 for the cardiac program at RVH.

Each newly married couple took home more than a marriage certificate; they each received a pair of complimentary champagne glasses.