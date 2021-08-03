Advertisement
Commuter chaos as part of southbound Highway 400 near Bradford was closed briefly
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:28AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 9:09AM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A vehicle fire closed two lanes of the southbound Highway 400 at Canal Road in Bradford Tuesday morning.
The OPP tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. that the two right lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire.
Traffic rapidly began backing up, affecting the morning commute.
Almost an hour later, the OPP tweeted the vehicle had been removed from the road, clean-up was underway.
Around 8:30 a.m. OPP said all lanes were now open.
