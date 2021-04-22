BARRIE, ONT. -- Sharon Jungkind has $65,676.40 to put towards her upcoming retirement after winning a Lotto Max prize in the Nov. 6, 2020, draw.

The 64-year-old Collingwood administrative assistant said she played the lottery occasionally and was shocked when she had her ticket checked. "I saw Big Winner on the screen and asked the clerk if the machine wasn't working," she said.

Jungkind shared the news with her husband. "We've never won anything before," she said. "I never thought this would happen to me."

The couple hopes to travel west to visit family once it's safe.

She purchased her winning ticket at NH124 Variety on Poplar in Collingwood.