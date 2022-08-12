Collingwood's new playground features accessible attractions

Tiny hands and feet will soon be clamouring all over Sunset Point Park playground.

The final installation of Collingwood’s park play structures is being completed this week, and the rubberized surface will soon follow.

The former 2.3-hectare EnviroPark playground at Sunset Point Park was constructed in 1993. The playground was originally built out of wood and concrete, and created around the theme of water protection and the environment. However, the current park features, such as sand surfacing, don’t meet today’s accessibility standards.

The new park will include separate youth and tots play spaces, sensory gardens, swings, a shaded social hub with a shade pavilion and harvest table.

A new Owl and Firefly forest feature will be installed, including an original art sculpture by artist Kathryn Corbiere of One KWE.

The Gookooko’oo sculpture is believed to hold special powers, and can be seen as good or bad. The Gookooko’oo comes out with the fireflies, which ties in with the firefly forest theme tucked within the cedar grove.

The interactive sculpture will contain a microphone that people can speak into and have their voices amplified through the forest through sound-activated lights.

Sunset Point Park Playground is scheduled to re-open to the public in mid-September 2022.

The retrofit of the Sunset Point Park playground is expected to revitalize the park environment by creating an inclusive and accessible area for active play.