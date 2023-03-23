Colleagues jumped into life-saving action when Midland councillor collapsed at town meeting

Jim Downer (pictured far right) stands among his fellow Midland town councillors and Mayor Bill Gordon (centre). (Supplied) Jim Downer (pictured far right) stands among his fellow Midland town councillors and Mayor Bill Gordon (centre). (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver