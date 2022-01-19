Cold snap gives anglers the green light to cautiously hit the ice

Mother Nature's recent cold snap may finally be giving winter anglers what they've been asking for as ice huts start popping up on the frozen waters across the region.

Over the past week, temperatures across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka dipped well below freezing, some nearing the -30C mark with the wind chill.

Lucky Sons Ice Huts operator, Chad Paiero, says the recent conditions have given them the go-ahead they've needed to kick off ice fishing season out on Lake Simcoe.

"Given the weather right now, this is the perfect start time," says Chad Paiero. "mid-January is pretty much the go time."

Meanwhile, in Innisfil, Danny Crowder with Gail's Hot Box Ice Huts took huts out onto the ice for the first time Wednesday.

According to Crowder, they've been watching the lake for the prime time to head out, but he is reminding people who may be thinking about venturing out to be careful.

"Down here on Cooks Bay, we have seven inches of good solid black ice other parts of the lake, like we're hearing on the east side, they have good ice as well," he says. "But up on the north end, there's still some wet spots and open areas."

Across social media, first responders have cautioned people who may be heading out that no ice is safe ice and to be prepared for things to change quickly.

On Tuesday, two men escaped from the waters of Lake Simcoe near Orillia after their sled went through the ice.

"There's always that possibility that you might come across open water," says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt during a virtual news conference focusing on trail safety.

"I know there's people that think that's a thrill, but I'll tell you that is dangerous," he concludes.