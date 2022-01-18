Sledders warned to stay off ice, closed trails as two men have close call

Tom Carr with Fatal Force Outfitters in Orillia was called into action Monday night after two snowmobilers crashed through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

"They got themselves out of the water, but they were breaking through almost every footstep they were taking, and we just aided them to shore and made sure everyone was safe," Carr said from the scene Tuesday as he tried to get the sled off the ice.

The close call happened after repeated warnings from police for people to stay off the ice until further notice.

On Tuesday, provincial police and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) sent a message to anyone who sleds on OFSC trails.

"We need riders on those trails only when they are open and when you are on those trails, be mindful the speed limit is 50 km/h," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The OFSC opened a few of its trails in Wasaga Beach and Orillia Tuesday.

The club has roughly 30,000 kilometres of trails in Ontario.

"The trails that are marked red are unavailable right now. Let's have a little bit of patience, let our volunteers do their thing, and they will do their best to make them available," said Ryan Eickmeier, CEO of the OFSC.

Brent Liddard is one of the many groomers working area trails.

"We still need to pack the trails. We still need to fill in ditches. We still need to finish checking the last little bit of signage and make sure everything is good to go."

Police remind everyone that you are not insured and can be charged if you take your sled on a closed trail.