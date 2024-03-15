BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cocaine and fentanyl drug bust leads to two charged with trafficking

    Fentanyl and cocaine bust leaves two men with drug-trafficking charges.

    In February of 2024, the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) began investigating individuals who were allegedly trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia

    A month-long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking pair convinced Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to execute a search warrant at a home on Old Barrie Road in Orillia.

    With the assistance of Collingwood OPP CSCU, Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU), and Orillia OPP frontline members, police seized, 142 grams of fentanyl, 62 grams of cocaine, eight oxycodone pills, two digital scales, three cell phones, brass knuckles and a flick knife, as well as $1,500 in cash.

    A 67-year-old Orillia man and a 21-year-old Brampton man have been charged various drug trafficking offences.

    The senior was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in April 2024.

    The Brampton man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

