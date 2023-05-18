Clearview's Tulip bloom celebration marks liberation of Holland
Nearly 80 years after the liberation of Holland, Clearview Township is doing its part to mark the occasion.
On Thursday, the township celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Stayner Garden Club with their Tulip Bloom Celebration, with the flower sharing a double meaning.
"As a special gift in 1945, the Dutch government provided tulips to the city of Ottawa and to the Canadian people," Said Amanda Murray, Clearview Townships Culture and Tourism coordinator.
The flower has also become a symbol of the liberation of the Netherlands.
For one Canadian Armed Forces veteran who grew up in Germany, the tulip is a bright flower with dark memories.
"At the end of the war, I was twelve years old," said Manfred Leimgaret, with the Grey and Simcoe Foresters Brigade. "We were one of the dumb kids standing on the side roads watching things go by."
In 2014, Leimgaret travelled to his wife's homeland of Holland. While she visited family, he visited a local cemetery.
"There is over 2,000 Canadian boys buried, and that strikes a note," he said.
Many residents and veterans celebrated the Garden Club and its relationship with the Dutch community. Leimgaret said he spent hours at that cemetery noting the gravestones of young men from Simcoe County who never got to go back to the country he now calls home.
"I don't know if it was the imagination," he added. "But you could hear the boys whispering, talking to each other."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
Montreal
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools, arguing that the order is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights to freedom of religion and association.
-
Albanian fugitive accused of killing police officer, son granted bail in Montreal
An Albanian fugitive who was convicted in absentia of murdering a police officer and his eight-year-old son in that country has been granted bail in Montreal pending the outcome of his extradition case.
-
One of Quebec's most wanted criminals who escaped prison in 2019 was arrested in Montreal
An escaped convicted murderer on the most wanted list was captured by Montreal police on Monday, according to a news release from Correctional Services Canada (CSC).
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge
An arrest has been made in an incident that drew a large police presence to a Cambridge neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
8 puppies on the mend after deadly virus hits litter from Brant County SPCA
Eight puppies from the Brant County SPCA who were infected with canine parvovirus are now on the mend after a tough few days.
London
-
Local beach community prepares for influx of tourists this long weekend
One of the region’s most popular destinations for a holiday weekend is Grand Bend, Ont.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend
As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.
-
Chesley, Ont. residents take hospital fight to Queen’s Park
'I think it’s safe to say, lives are at stake when the Emergency Room (ER) is closed and not fully operational,' said Arran-Elderslie Deputy Mayor Jennifer Shaw.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
-
IAMGOLD secures $400M loan as it completes Côté Gold
IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision
One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.
Windsor
-
Crown quizzes accused in Windsor murder trial on timeline of events
One of the accused individuals standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Thursday in Superior Court.
-
Windsor officer penalized for $50 donation to Freedom Convoy movement
Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco learned Thursday he must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).
-
Three children escape west Windsor house fire now deemed 'suspicious'
Windsor police say three children got out safely in a house fire that they are now investigating as “suspicious” on the west side.
Calgary
-
WestJet flight cancellations impact travellers at YYC as pilots' strike looms
WestJet flight cancellations are causing travellers at the Calgary International Airport to reschedule their itineraries or miss out entirely on vacation plans as the airline faces a looming pilots' strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Calgary woman forced to pay $1,600 in fines that aren't hers or risk ticket
A Calgary woman is worried she may have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines that aren't hers in order to renew her vehicle registration.
Saskatoon
-
Commission finds 'neglect of duty' by Prince Albert police in baby's death
Saskatchewan's police oversight agency says two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year and should face discipline.
-
Saskatoon pilots shared e-scooter program
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
Edmonton
-
'It's costing us a lot more money': Edmonton passengers react to cancelled flights ahead of possible WestJet strike
Passengers at the Edmonton airport are already feeling the effects of a possible WestJet pilot strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries gears up for a busy May long weekend
BC Ferries is expecting to welcome more than 430,000 passengers over the May long weekend.
-
'It will make our life easier': Metro Vancouver couple shocked by $500K lotto win
The decision to purchase a lottery ticket has paid off for one Metro Vancouver couple who won the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
B.C. men sentenced to 16 months in jail for 'vicious' beating of homeless victim
Two men who beat a homeless man in Kelowna, in what a judge described as a "violent, vicious, excessive, unprovoked and cowardly", attack have been sentenced to 16 months in prison for aggravated assault.