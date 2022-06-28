City opens wallet to transition homeless

Barrie city council put up the money to keep people in hotels a little longer.

With nearly 100 people about to become homeless when the hotel-model extension to July 15 ends, council not only coughed up $400,000 from its reserves but also put pressure on the County of Simcoe to do the same to the tune of $1 million.

The transition funding will focus on mental health, on-site addiction support and emergency shelter assistance.

Jennifer van Gennip of Redwood Park Communities – an affordable-home rental assistance program – handed a petition to city staff Monday with 175 signatures attached.

It asks the provincial and federal governments to join and help fund the County and City of Barrie’s homeless hotel model, which it helped kick-start during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Gennip’s petition also calls for all levels of government to create a plan to ensure permanent subsidized housing is available in the future.