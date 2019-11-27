BARRIE -- A Christmas tree shortage could see consumers racing to the nearest nursery with the holidays one month away.

"We are lucky that we got our trees," Bradford Greenhouses' Gabrielle Polman says. "Some companies, unfortunately, because of the shortage, were not able to get any."

Summerville Nurseries, one of the country's largest Christmas tree suppliers, says the tight supply and high demand could force some families to alter their tree tradition.

"It takes 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, and if you looked back 10 years ago, there was a recession across North America, which prevented people from planting trees," explains James Somerville, Xmas Tree Farmers of Ontario president.

There was also a drought a decade ago, with few trees surviving.

In 2009, the Christmas tree farm industry was worth about $58 million, last year it spiked at $114 million.

Somerville says millennials and Generation Xers are interested in real versus artificial.

"There's a strong demand for natural products, that we know they can be composted."

He says folks are also straying from the popular fur tree to accommodate smaller spaces and condos.

Drysdale Christmas Tree Farm has seen the interest spike firsthand, with many willing to make the trek for the perfect tree.

"We have people coming up from the states, from Ottawa, from Hamilton," Andrew Drysdale says.

The shortage doesn't mean you won't have a Christmas tree, but you may have to adjust the type of tree you typically purchase.

Somerville Nurseries staff say they have lots of trees to choose from, including spruce, pine, and various sizes.