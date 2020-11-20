BARRIE, ONT. -- The demand for Christmas trees hasn't dwindled this year, even if traditional plans for the season may look a little different.

But with fewer Christmas trees and an increase in demand, shortages of real trees are anticipated this year.

Still, the yard at Somerville Nurseries was bustling with activity Friday.

Thousands of Christmas trees were wrapped and loaded on trucks to be shipped to retailers far and wide.

"We are loading some transports that go out west, we do a couple of loads that go into the states as well," said James Somerville.

It takes more than a decade to grow a Christmas tree from seed, depending on the size and species. The global financial crisis 12 years ago equalled the planting of fewer seedlings across North America, resulting in shortages now.

Somerville Nurseries expects to sell out.

Cut-your-own operations, like Drysdales, anticipate demand will be high as well.

Doug Drysdale said staff are scaling back some activities because of social distancing requirements.

"Drysdales officially opens for cut your own trees on Saturday. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask, even outdoors. The Farm is big, so there are lots of places to spacially distance when you get here, but if you can come during the week rather than a weekend, it will be a little bit easier for everybody," he said.