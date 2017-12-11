Featured
Charges laid in case of armed man near Desboro
Police block a roadway as officers search for an armed man near the community of Desboro on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 5:39PM EST
A man who was arrested following a lengthy search in a remote part of Grey County is now facing charges.
OPP say the man, a 23-yer-old Hanover resident, has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon with no licence, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
The man was arrested last week, after a 13-hour police search in the Desboro area of Chatsworth Township.
Roads in the area had been closed for much of the search, and kids were left in one nearby school well past the end of the school day.