Central Ontario expected to be blasted with snow

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

  • Do you know these people?

    London police are hoping the public can identify two people as part of an ongoing investigation. On Nov. 22, police say a vehicle was reported stolen from a car dealership in the 700 block of Wharncliffe Road south near Ferndale Avenue.

    London police are looking to identify the two people seen in these photos. (Source: London Police Service)

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver