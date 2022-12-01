Central Ontario expected to be blasted with snow

Heavy snow is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Environment Canada forecasts snow squalls in some areas with a potential snowfall of up to 10 centimetres on Thursday.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment Canada noted on its website.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Environment Canada encourages drivers to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.