    • Celebrating St. Patrick's day early netted three drivers impaired charges

    A R.I.D.E. stop left three drivers facing impaired driving charges.

    Within a 13-hour span, three drivers arriving at the spot-check on Townline in Orangeville had their cars impounded and licences suspended for alleged impaired driving.

    Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dufferin provincial police pulled over two drivers, one, a 20-year-old Orangeville novice driver, was charged with impaired driving, as well as reading over the limit for a novice/young driver.

    The second, a 34-year-old driver from Alton, was charged with possession of cocaine, as well as having a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 mgs.

    Shortly after lunch the following day, a 60-year-old Orangeville man was also charged with impaired driving offences.

    The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

