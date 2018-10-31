

CTV Barrie





Investigators say the cause of what sparked a fire at a townhouse complex in Barrie on Wednesday may never be known.

The fire broke out shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the complex on Coughlin Road.

When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the garage of one unit, which is where investigators say the fire started.

Three units were damaged, and a pickup truck was charred.

Everyone managed to escape safely. No one was injured.

Three families have been displaced as a result of the blaze.

Fire officials say the cause is undetermined but that a gaming system and smoking material were in close range in the garage.

Damage is estimated around 200-thousandn dollars to the main unit and 100-thousand dollars each for the adjacent units.