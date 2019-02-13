

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police officers are looking for a man after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.

Police released surveillance video of the incident, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Annsleywood Court in the area of Highway 27 and Islington Avenue.

The video shows a black car pulling up in front of a house, a man emerges, points a gun at the home and fires before leaving in the vehicle.

No one was physically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.