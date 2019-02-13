Featured
Caught on camera: Man shoots at home in Vaughan
Surveillance video image shows a man standing in front of a house in Vaughan with what appears to be a gun on Wed., Feb 13, 2019 (Image cred: York Regional Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 5:28PM EST
York Regional Police officers are looking for a man after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.
Police released surveillance video of the incident, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Annsleywood Court in the area of Highway 27 and Islington Avenue.
The video shows a black car pulling up in front of a house, a man emerges, points a gun at the home and fires before leaving in the vehicle.
No one was physically injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.