Casino Rama Resort adds nine new shows to 2023 lineup

Casino Rama has announced nine additional shows to its 2023 lineup.

The May concert announcement brings a range of shows from rock to country, dance and R&B.

The new additions include:

Papa Roach with special guest Gob - July 21

Papa Roach is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leader in Alternative Hard Rock music, with global success and more than ten multi-genre hits spanning three different decades, including “Last Resort,” “Getting Away With Murder,” and “Scars.” Gob is a Canadian punk rock band and Juno nominee with hits including “I Hear You Calling,” “Soda,” and “Banshee Song.”

Headstones - July 28

Canadian punk-rock band Headstones became a commercial success in the 90s and early 2000s. Since coming back on the scene, they continue to rock just as hard, performing hits like “Tweeter And The Monkey Man,” “When Something Stands For Nothing,” and “Three Angels,” and releasing new albums, including their latest in 2022, “Flight Risk.”

Randy Bachman - August 12

Randy Bachman is a legendary guitarist, songwriter, performer, record producer and mentor with a lengthy and remarkable career. As founder of two formidable rock bands, The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Randy has accrued over 120 platinum, gold and silver album/singles awards from around the world, with chart-topping hits including “American Woman,” “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” and “No Sugar Tonight.

90s R&B Rewind - August 18

Press rewind and go back to the some of the best music of the decade on the 90s R&B Rewind Tour, stopping at Casino Rama Resort on August 18, featuring Blackstreet, Ginuwine, C+C Music Factory & Color Me Badd.

Tanya Tucker – Sweet Western Sound Tour - September 9

Outlaw country music star Tanya Tucker performs songs from her new album Sweet Western Sound, plus all of the hits such as “Bring My Flowers,” “Delta Dawn,” and “It’s A Little Too Late.”

Air Supply - September 15 & 16

Australian duo Air Supply returns, bringing their biggest soft rock/pop hits from the 70s and 80s, including “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All,” and “Lost in Love.”

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone - September 22

Peter Noone, the versatile star of stage, screen and record, continues to play for audiences worldwide accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits. The popular pop-rock group of the 60s has sold over 60 million records and 20 top 40 Hits, including “I’m Henry VIII, I am,” “I’m Into Something Good,” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter.”

Cole Swindell – Twelve Tour - October 26

Country music superstar Cole Swindell is back on the road this fall, headlining the Twelve Tour. In the ten years since his debut on the scene, Swindell has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles as an artist – 13 as a songwriter – as well as 12 certified Platinum singles and multiple award nominations.

Derek Hough – Symphony Of Dance - October 28

The incomparable Derek Hough brings you an All New Spectacular Symphony Of Dance with electrifying music, awe-inspiring dance and nonstop entertainment. Hough and an incredible cast of dancers pull out all the stops in this fast-paced live stage show featuring various dance styles. You’ll be mesmerized by the precision and skill of Hough and his dancers as they bring his Emmy award-winning choreography to life.

For the full 2023 lineup and more information on tickets, click here.