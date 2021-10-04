Career training to break the cycle of youth homelessness

Barrie, Ont. -

The Home Depot Foundation launched a new initiative to break the cycle of youth homelessness called TradeWorx.

An initial $1 million investment will create opportunities for career education and skilled trades training for 100 young Canadians who have experienced homelessness or employment challenges.

TradeWorx has multiple partnerships and community organizations committed to helping give young people a chance at a meaningful career.

"We're sitting in a construction deficit right now with skilled tradespeople, up to a million short by 2030, programs like this are so relevant and so needed, and it's amazing to see Home Depot Canada show up for this in a big way," said Community Builders co-founder Brandon Day.

Over 20 per cent of the homeless population in Canada is youths.

Complete information on the TradeWorx program is available here, including volunteering as a tradesperson or addiction councillor.