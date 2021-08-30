Advertisement
Caledon OPP charge two individuals with impaired driving after separate incidents
One driver was pulled over going 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Caledon on Sat. Aug. 30 (OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP in Caledon have arrested two people for impaired driving over the weekend.
According to officers, an SUV was clocked in an 80 km/h zone going 165 km/h on Highway 10 in Caledon Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m.
After a traffic stop, officers determined the driver was impaired. A 41-year-old man is facing a charge of excessive speed and operation while impaired. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.
Also, on Saturday, officers responded to complaints of a possible impaired driver along Highway 10 around 10 p.m.
The vehicle was located, and a 35-year-old man was later arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.
Both drivers are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.