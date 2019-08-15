

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Kawartha Lakes OPP launched a new initiative to protect those who buy and sell through online websites.

Through Project Safe Trade police designated two parking spaces in the police detachment's parking lot for transactions to safely take place.

Police say the area is a well-lit, public space on Highway 35.

Police hope the initiative deters "unlawful behaviour."

To find out more about Project Safe Trade, click here.