Bradford woman accused of hitting parked car, driving onto lawn while impaired

Police arrested a Bradford woman accused of being impaired and driving onto a front lawn over the weekend.

According to South Simcoe police, the vehicle struck a parked car before it drove onto the property in the area of Northgate Drive and Professor Day Drive on Saturday afternoon in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The 41-year-old woman faces charges of impaired operation and impaired operation with an excess blood alcohol level.

Her licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say no one was injured.