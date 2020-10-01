BARRIE, ONT. -- Ninos Barcham is one lucky man after becoming a repeat lottery winner in just three months.

"This is my second major win this year," said the Bradford man while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect his cheque.

The 39-year-old business owner took home $100,000 after winning with Encore in the Sept. 17, 2020, Daily Grand draw. In June, Barcham won another $100,000 with Encore in a Lottario draw.

"When I realized I won big again, I just started to laugh," he said. "It's wonderful and unexpected."

The cargo trailer business owner purchased his winning September ticket at the Circle K on Highway 400 in Maple.