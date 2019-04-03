

Staff, CTV Barrie





Bradford West Gwillimbury’s Committee of the Whole has endorsed a staff report outlining interest in perusing separate city status.

The report which was presented by the town’s Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight states the main reason as financial.

This comes after the provincial government announced they would be reviewing the way regional governments, including Simcoe County, are run.

The Bradford report suggests over the past few years, the town's contributions to Simcoe County have increased in comparison to what other municipalities within the county pay.

McKnight attributes that to the city's rapid growth and the dramatic increase in property values.

He also states he wants to ensure taxpayers are getting the best service for what they're paying.

The CAO comments services such as social housing, social assistance, waste management and ambulatory services would remain the same.

McKnight tells CTV News, “Some of the general administration costs, no longer apply here, so we think there's an opportunity to avoid some of those costs to an approximate value of $5.6 million."

Simcoe County Warden George Cornell replied in a statement, "We certainly respect Bradford West Gwillimbury's right to debate these types of matters. The County of Simcoe provides many prudent and important services and programs, and builds significant infrastructure right across the region, including in Bradford West Gwillimbury."

The request now awaits final council and provincial approval. There is currently no indication as to when the province will approve any suggested regional government reviews.