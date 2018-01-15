Featured
Bracebridge woman dies in snowmobile crash near Six Mile Lake
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 12:41PM EST
A young Bracebridge woman was killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend.
The OPP say the snowmobiler struck a tree at the north end of Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township on Saturday night.
Katlyn Courtnage, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to provincial police, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The OPP are still investigating.