

CTV Barrie





A young Bracebridge woman was killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

The OPP say the snowmobiler struck a tree at the north end of Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township on Saturday night.

Katlyn Courtnage, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to provincial police, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The OPP are still investigating.