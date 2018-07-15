

CTV Barrie





A boy has been rushed to a Toronto hospital after a near-drowning in Barrie.

It happened around 5 pm on Sunday at the Splash On Water Park at Centennial Beach. Police say the 12-year-old boy went into medical distress. Witnesses noticed and pulled him onto the water park. Police say lifeguards then brought him to shore, where paramedics took over.



The young man was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and then transported to Toronto.

Toronto police helped to clear a lane of Highway 400 and an ambulance took the boy to SickKids hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.



Barrie detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was involved in the rescue, or who saw the events leading up to it.