Boards have no choice 'but to close schools' if strike happens Monday

Parents are once again bracing for possible school closures with potential strike action by education workers Monday.

School boards across Simcoe County and Muskoka say they have no choice but to close schools if a strike happens.

"There are a number of daily critical functions that they perform as well as regulatory responsibilities that just can't be done by other staff," said Pauline Stevenson, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board communications manager.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has said it reached an agreement with the province on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union wants assurances of higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians and secretaries.

"We want to see students have EAs that they need, the ECEs they need," said CUPE 3987 president Jamie Cleroux.

Cleroux noted this would be the first strike, saying the walkout by CUPE members earlier this month was simply a political protest.

"I'm a custodian," said Cleroux. "We've been burnt out for over a year now. It's been tough. It's been hard. We were there through the whole pandemic. We were in there disinfecting, cleaning, going above and beyond."

"They've (students) already missed so much this year with being sick and with COVID last year. It's hard to play catch-up and make sure they're on the right track," said mom Jessica Devitt.

While the province and union are at a standstill, the Ministry of Education urged school boards to make preparations to pivot to remote learning.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, CUPE said both parties agreed to set a deadline for 5 p.m. Sunday "so we can provide parents and caregivers as much notice as possible."

The uncertainty leaves some parents scrambling for the second time in recent weeks.

"Not knowing what the plans will be, I think, it's just too quick for a lot of parents. I find they don't have time to adjust. They don't have enough time to make plans," said parent Jason Duck.

Devitt said she's fortunate to be home with her youngest children but knows it would be difficult otherwise.

"I would have to find child care or take off work, and I feel like a lot of parents struggle with that because it's usually a two-person income supporting the family. And I think a lot of parents aren't going to be able to go to work next week," she said.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board said it would use the PA day Friday to equip students with the necessary technology but is optimistic a deal will get done and the strike will be averted.