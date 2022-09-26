Blink goes to Bolivia

Jessie Strype dreams with her eyes wide open.

The Collingwood optician has been dreaming about lending a hand to those in need through a medical missions trip.

“When I came across Medical Ministry International, I knew it was time to make that dream a reality and step outside of the comfort and predictability of my small dispensary,” Strype said from Blink Eyewear in Collingwood.

Strype said although she has never travelled outside of North America, she’s excited to visit Buena Vista, Bolivia to help in one of the poorest regions in the Americas.

Strype is not only collecting glasses for the ministry but will be delivering medical equipment, and intraocular lenses for the cataract surgery volunteer physicians will be performing.

To reach her goal of fundraising $4,000 for Medical Ministry, Strype is hosting an event Mon.Sept. 26 at Low Down cocktail bar – Bingo and Baos for Bolivia – with a signature menu, signature drink and more than $5,000 auction prizes available.

“Our community has been wonderful,” Strype said.

In 2020, Medical Ministry International provided more than $26-million health care services on one and two-week projects, in health centers, and in collaboration with 18 partners in 22 countries.