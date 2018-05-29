The long-awaited extension of Bryne Drive in Barrie is finally on the horizon.

On Monday night, councillors got their first look at plans for land that runs from Bryne Drive up to Harvie Road.

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, owns the land and wants to build a new business park. The plan includes the extension of Bryne to Harvie.

“We talk a lot about residential development that's happening, but we also need to ensure we have opportunity for employment lands and this Bryne Drive and Harvie Road area is a prime area for employment development,” says Andrea Bourrie, a City of Barrie spokesperson.

The city says that connection, in addition to the planned bridge from Harvie Road to Big Bay Point Road should make a big dent in south end traffic.

As for the plot of land itself, Bell Media's plan calls for offices and commercial buildings all along the road.

Bell Media doesn't plan to do the building itself. It's getting plans approved for how the land will be divvied up and what it will be used for. The company then plans to sell it off to developers.

“The land has a for sale sign on it now. Bell Media is selling the land to a development interest,” says Gary Bell, consulting planner.

By getting the plans approved before selling it can sell the land for a higher price.

The next step is to have the city look over the plans for the site. Staff will flag any issues and give Bell Media a list of conditions they have to meet before the plans get final approval.