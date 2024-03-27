Barrie video game store targeted by thieves again despite surveillance measures

Police are investigating a break-in at a video game store in Barrie's south end that has been targeted by thieves multiple times despite surveillance cameras keeping watch.

Security footage at Power Up Gaming on Mapleview Drive West, west of Marsellus Drive, shows one heavy-set suspect in the early morning hours on Tuesday wearing a grey PUMA hoodie, red and black checkered bandana, black gloves, and dark-coloured Champion track pants entering the store with plastic tubs.

Police say the suspect filled the bins with video games and handed them to a second suspect wearing a black hoodie and black pants who was waiting near a newer model silver Honda Odyssey van without licence plates.

According to police, the suspect entered the store by breaking the front glass door, similar to what happened at the store in October 2022, when two thieves used a 20-pound rock to smash the glass door. In that case, the owner told CTV News they stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of trading cards and collectibles.

In both instances, police say the theft took mere minutes, the most recent being between 2:31 a.m. and 2:34 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information on Tuesday's break-in to contact the authorities via email.