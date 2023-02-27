Barrie teen embarks on 4th humanitarian mission to help war refugee children

A Barrie boy is set to embark on his fourth humanitarian mission to help refugee children.

Over the past year, Oscar Oliver has been putting together backpacks filled with everyday necessities for children who have fled the war in Ukraine and are now refugees in Poland.

"I wanted to give something to them because I knew they had no homes and they were afraid for their lives and running away, and I wanted to give them something as small as a backpack to help them, and I just wanted to bring a smile to their faces," said Oscar.

The 13-year-old has been raising money to assemble the backpacks through his family's children's foundation in Poland.

Each backpack includes clothing, educational items, personal hygiene products, and a toy.

"Even a small personal gift means so much to others in need. We just give not only toys and backpacks, we give them hope," said Joanna Polakowska, director of the Foundation of Children's Wishes.

Oscar is also planning to deliver backpacks to children affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

"I thought that I could help them because they have nothing, they have no home, all their stuff is destroyed, and they're living on the streets, and I thought that I could help them by giving something," he said.

The young teen's goal for this mission is to raise enough money to buy just over 1,000 backpacks, bringing his overall total to 3,000 since he began his mission.

Oscar will be heading to Poland on March 11, where he will be packing up the backpacks to be delivered just before Easter weekend.