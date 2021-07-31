BARRIE, ONT. -- One of Barrie's most respected citizens is celebrating a major milestone.

Will Dwyer, who may best be known for his decades-long dedication to the Terry Fox Foundation, is turning 96-years-old on August 2.

"I'm just one of those guys that like to raise money for almost anything, Parkinson's, veterans and Terry Fox," Will says. The well-known face was at the Terry Fox Foundation's booth at Open Air Dunlop on Saturday, where early birthday celebrations took place.

"I don't think there's very many people who are that committed and just show that much dedication to something for the number of years that he has," says Marilyn Nigro, the chair of the Barrie Terry Fox Committee. "He is a pillar of the community. When Will goes door to door, everybody greets him with a smile. They know who he is."

Will has been participating in every Terry Fox Run since its conception. In 2019, he crossed a significant milestone, bringing in more than $1 million in pledges.

"If somebody's not proud of what he's doing or what he's done, then there's something wrong," says Robert Dwyer, Will's son. "It's just unbelievable. The spinoff from people, from regular customers I meet when I'm with him or take him around for pledges. It's beautiful."

Will spent months in the hospital earlier this year, as he has been facing an advanced prostate cancer diagnosis for the last three years.

"It's been a long recovery, and he's still recovering," says Robert. "Hopefully, he'll get back to where he was before he went in the hospital on February 20."

Despite his challenges over the last year, Will continues to pursue his passion for helping the Terry Fox Foundation. He's working towards raising another million dollars.

It is welcome news to the foundation's local chapter preparing for this year's run.

"One of the new things we are doing this year is putting red lawn signs up for any Terry's Team member," says Nigro. "So if you are a cancer survivor and you would like to sign up, please contact us."

Will is expected to join the Terry Fox Committee at its tent at Open Air Dunlop on Saturdays; however, due to health concerns, he isn't expected always to be there. The Dwyer family has a website set up that can accept donations. You can find that here.