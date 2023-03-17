Barrie's Pipes and Drums Band help ring in St. Patrick's Day

There is no shortage of celebrations in Barrie on St. Patrick's Day, which is welcome news to the city's Pipes and Drums Band.

St. Patrick's Day is the kickoff this year to performances from the established musicians who have been playing throughout the community for about four decades. About 15 members brought their talents and Irish pipes to the Canadian Brewhouse Friday night.

"St. Patrick's Day is one of those events and one of those days every year where we look forward to performing and being here and celebrating the Irish," says Rob McGregor, the band's manager.

The group performs throughout the year in various competitions and parades, including events on Remembrance Day and the Santa Clause Parade. They typically perform between 12 to 15 times a year.

"Our organization is 100 per cent volunteer," says McGregor. "We love to do things around the City of Barrie, and anytime there's a party, we're happy to be there, and we love to play our music."

