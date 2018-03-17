

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for four young people in connection with a suspicious fire along Essa Road.

A vacant house went up in flames yesterday afternoon, and officers say these four youth are now suspects.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office were at the site today.

The fire was deemed suspicious because the home had been vacant for some time.

Police are now investigating this as arson.

They say witnesses saw the four young people running from the house when the fire broke out.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.