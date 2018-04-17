

Barrie police and the OPP will announce a resolution to one of their unsolved cases tomorrow.

Both agencies will hold a joint news conference on Wednesday where they will offer an update to one of the four “Simcoe County Case Files” they launched last year.

The social media campaign focused on the unsolved murders of Cindy Halliday and April Dobson, as well as the disappearances of Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley.

Police wouldn’t say which case they have found a resolution to.

Dobson was shot and killed while sitting on a friend’s front porch on Oct. 14, 2005 in Barrie.

Halliday was last seen hitchhiking near Midhurst on April 20, 1992. Her body was found in a wooded area in Springwater Township on June 17, 1992

Ayerst and Whalley, both of British Columbia, were last seen leaving a hotel on Sept. 11, 1991 in Toronto. Foul play is suspected in their disappearance.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. at Barrie police headquarters.