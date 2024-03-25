BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police investigate alleged assault on taxi driver in city's downtown

    Police release images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 24, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police release images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 24, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Police in Barrie are investigating an alleged assault on a taxi driver in the city's downtown late last month.

    Police say a man opened the taxi driver's door and hit him with a steel object, likely a tire iron, while he was parked at the intersection of Mulcaster and Collier Streets around 1 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 24.

    The driver fought off the man, who took off from the scene.

    The driver was not seriously injured.

    Police say that shortly after the incident, officers were called about a man who matched the suspect's description, "checking out parked cars in the area."

    They say he tried to steal a car, but the owner chased him off.

    Police say the suspect is a white man in his 40s, five feet six inches tall, wearing a black jacket and black shoes.

    "Police have been able to locate some images of the suspect, but there is no video surveillance of the assault on the taxi driver," the service stated in a release.

    They ask anyone with information to contact the investigating officer at 705-725-7025 ext. 2716.

