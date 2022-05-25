Barrie police charge girl, 16, with attempted murder

Police charged a 16-year-old girl with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Barrie last month.

She also faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was airlifted in serious condition after he was stabbed in the Johnson Street area near the Imperial Towers building on April 30.

Four other teens, three aged 16 and one aged 17, are charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, which police believe was isolated.

Police say the Barrie girl will be held in custody overnight to wait for a bail hearing on Thursday.

According to police, the injured teenager has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Due to their ages, the identities of the five accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.